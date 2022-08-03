Celebrate Filipino and Pacific Islander culture at this unique festival

SCHERTZ, Texas — If you're looking for a fun event to celebrate the Filipino and Pacific Islander's culture, add this to your calendar!
The First Annual Filipino and Pacific Islander Festival is taking place on September 3 and 4 beginning at 10 a.m. each day at the Schertz Civic Center.
There will be talented local musicians taking the stage, amazing food from different vendors, arts & crafts, contests and more.
You can follow the Facebook page for the latest information.
