Looking for the best Filipino food in town? There's an event where chefs will battle for the best dish

SCHERTZ, Texas — If you're looking for some of the best Filipino food around, there's an event where you can sample bites made by some of the most talented chefs in the San Antonio area.

The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce Texas is hosting The Adobo Throwdown Cooking Competition and Food Expo, where Filipino chefs will battle for the best Filipino Adobo dish in the Alamo City. Adobo is the unofficial national dish of the Philippines.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Schertz Civic Center on 1400 Schertz Parkway. The main event begins at 1 p.m.

The charity event raises funds for the Humanitarian Campaigns of Philippine American Chamber of Commerce Texas, the press release says.

Here is you can expect to meet:

Chef Angelica Guzman - Kain Na - Filipino Cuisine

Chef Imelda Roberts - Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery

Chef Esperanza Robertson - Malabito Street Inc. Cha-a Teahouse & Catering

Chef David Ritualo - Rock-N-RollsTx

Chef Eulo Jimenez - Are’Cebu

KENS 5's Lexi Hazlett, host of Neighborhood Eats, is one of the "celebrity judges" who will be in attendance.