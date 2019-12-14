SAN ANTONIO — A fundraiser is taking place in the Alamo City, bringing the community together, while helping the homeless.

The event is called "Fighting 4 The Homeless- Celebrity Boxing Match" and it's taking place between 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday at Last Chance Ministries on 404 Brady Boulevard.

"Pastor Darryl Crain will be a part of Fighting For The Homeless, where all proceeds will go towards helping the homeless community," the Facebook post says.

Ring announcers will include Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Judge Ron Rangel. Celebrity judges will include Raul Reyes, Ramon Chapa Jr. and Henry "El Zapatista" Rodriguez.

General Admission is $10 and a ring-side table is $50. Tickets can be purchased at the door when they open at 5 p.m. or online.

