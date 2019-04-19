SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta - San Antonio’s biggest party attracts people nationwide and with events spread across town, it can put a strain on parking.

With limited parking, many people are turning to various transportation options including ride-sharing companies like Lyft and Uber, rental bikes or scooter or VIA.

On Friday, parking in downtown ranged in price from free and upwards to $20 or more for a space.

While many chose to drive, some recommend using Lyft or Uber to save time wasted waiting in traffic or looking for a parking spot.

Ruben Rodriguez says he opted for an hour bus ride with his bike to get downtown and check out the Historic Market Square.

"You can park like anywhere, as long as you have a lock you are good," Rodriguez said.

If you don't have a bike you can rent one just about anywhere or hop on a scooter.

VIA is helping Fiesta goers get around, the bus company posted a list of select events bus drivers will be stopping near. VIA is also offering their customers a $10 discount for LYFT ride from park and ride locations.