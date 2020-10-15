'We need your help!' | Fiesta San Antonio says the party is happening, if we 'do our part'

"Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands."

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's biggest celebration is expected to take place six months from now, but they need your help to make it happen.

Fiesta San Antonio posted on Facebook Thursday saying," Six months to go until Fiesta 2021! We’re preparing, but we need your help! Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands."

Although the coronavirus led to Fiesta being canceled in both April and November, Fiesta SA says, "Together, we can do our part now so we can have a safe 2021 Fiesta!"

The event is scheduled for April 15-25. For more information, visit Fiesta SA's Facebook page here.

You can also mark "going" or "interested" on their event page here.

