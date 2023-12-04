Volunteers who make Fiesta flowers for NIOSA spend all year preparing

When people walk through the gates, they see an explosion of color handcrafted by volunteers who spend the whole year preparing.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a special year for Fiesta favorite, Night in Old San Antonio, or NIOSA, this year.

2023 is the 75th anniversary celebration of the iconic event that is expected to attract about 85,000 people.

When people walk through the gates at La Villita, they see an explosion of color handcrafted by volunteers who spend the whole year preparing.

"The ladies are great. We have fun telling jokes and stories and it never ends," volunteer Lena Acevedo said.

Every Thursday morning, all year long, they volunteer, crafting decorations and more than 12,000 paper flowers.

"Puro San Antonio...we're from here. This is us. This is what we do. This is who we are," volunteer Jessica West said.

They make the city's signature party eye-poppingly beautiful and the ladies take pride in their work.

"I tell everyone I made that one! I made that one! Hahaha!!! I tell everyone look at my work!" volunteer Irene Villanueva said.

The event raises about one million dollars every Fiesta season to help fund projects for the San Antonio Conservation Society that preserve and celebrate our history and future.

Before COVID they were about 50 strong. Now? A few more than a dozen. They'd like new recruits.

"You know you come, you join and within one visit, you're already part of the family. It's just wonderful!" volunteer Mary Alice Deanda said.