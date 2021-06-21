Vendors try to keep through hottest day of Fiesta

The staff at The Original Michelada have been running the stand for nearly a decade.

SAN ANTONIO —

Monday marked the hottest day of Fiesta. South Texas is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Monday with temperatures feeling like 109 degrees in San Antonio.

In the heart of market square sits The Original Michelada. Jerry Ramirez and his family have been running the booth for nearly a decade at the historic Market Square.

"We’ve been here for the past eight years. And it’s the best drink here," Ramirez said.

They are serving up cups of thirst-quenching tomato juice, loads of ice and a choice of cerveza or sparkling water, in hopes of keeping folks just a little bit cooler.

“It’s very hot and the humidity is very hot," Ramirez laughed.

While temperatures may feel like we’re in the 110s, the staff at stand are glad to welcome folks back to Fiesta after the pandemic.

"My favorite part of Fiesta is seeing the people again," Ramirez said.

His staff said they work more than 12 hour shifts every day of Fiesta, so they’re doing what they can to stay fresh, too.

“The way we stay cooled down is to cool down with a lot of water, make sure we take a few breaks in between customers," Ramirez said.