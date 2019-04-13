SAN ANTONIO — Corinne Vela-Zepata has a gift: her voice. It’s how she’s recruited more than forty people to volunteer at Oyster Bake for the last 36 years.

“It’s called gentle persuasion. 'Voluntold' is a great word to use,” she said.

Tyler, Mas, Samantha, and Mike aren’t just her helping hands, though – they’re her family.

“In total, there’s probably about forty of us total,” explained Vela-Zepata.

Three generations of the Zepata-Martinez family volunteer at this event. They are a small fraction of the 7,000 volunteers who make Oyster Bake possible. Like most of the volunteers, this family is St. Mary’s University alumni.

“I was a scholar, and all the money goes back to the scholars,” said Samantha Martinez. “Now that I’m an alum, I want to give back.”

Even family members who weren’t scholars still feel compelled to make an impact.

“There’s a lot of kids who want to come here and can’t afford it,” said Vela-Zepata. “When we have scholarship fundraiser events like these, it’s great because they don’t have to carry around that financial burden when they graduate.”

Their shifts aren’t easy – sometimes lasting up to 12 hours. However, this Fiesta Family says they manage to make every year special.

Last year, they didn’t just add a new recruit to their team. They added a new member to the family when Tyler proposed on stage during the event.