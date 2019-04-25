SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday afternoon's storms threatened to wash out Day 2 of A Night In Old San Antonio, but the rain cleared out just as the gates were opening.

Many of the volunteers prepared to brave the weather, recalling last year's storms that caused weather delays.

"We are looking out for lightning," NIOSA Chairman Margie Arnold said. "Safety first. As long as there's not lightning then the gates will open as scheduled."

It's an annual tradition to hang the NIOSA Rain Rock at event's headquarters on the Monday before the four-night festival. This year, Arnold gave the rock a makeover, hoping it would bring the luck they needed for good weather.

According to the NIOSA website, the tradition dates back to the late 1970s, when NIOSA volunteer Sue Armitage assured then-NIOSA Chairman Joanna Parrish, who was fretting about ominous clouds, with the Texan tradition of hanging a rock with a hole in it on a fence to ward off bad weather.

For one longtime volunteer, the rock worked its magic just in time.

62-year-old Leslie Fischnar used to run Clown Alley until this year, when she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

"Every year is going to be important," Fischnar said.

She would normally be in the hospital, but still found the strength to make it to NIOSA. Just before the gates opened, the storms had cleared and Fischnar was singing the classic musical "Singing In The Rain" as volunteers set up their stations.

“I can't miss Fiesta," Fischnar said. "I can go through treatment, but I can't miss Fiesta.”