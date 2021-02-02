'The pandemic is still here' | Fiesta commission postpones San Antonio's biggest party after consulting experts

Fiesta San Antonio Commission said they've been working on a back-up plan for the last six months.

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is postponed from Spring until Summer. San Antonio's 'party with a purpose' is now slated for June although two big parades are canceled. The Fiesta Commission is determined to have the party this year, saying non-profits can't afford to go another year without it.

President of the Fiesta SA Commission Baltazar "Walter" Serna said the commission has been working on a back-up plan for the last six months.

"The pandemic is still here," he said. "Still causing havoc in our community."

The Fiesta Commission postponing the city's biggest party until June 17th-to-the 27th. The commission consulted with a doctor from Johns Hopkins University along with local officials.

"He felt like June was a safe month that we could do this," he said.

According to Serna, the expert is taking into account the number of people who will get the vaccine, and what the virus spread looks like in San Antonio.

Dr. Anita Kurian from Metro Health talked about whether it will be safe to fiesta in June.

"One thing COVID has told me is never to predict anything," she said. "If we see the indicators trending the way they are, then I don't see any harm."

Dr. Kurian said the goal is to have 60 percent of Bexar County vaccinated by the summer.

"We hope to get through the phase 1A & 1B in three to four months," she said.

Many of you online are writing that you are concerned about the heat for a Summer Fiesta. A social media user on Facebook wrote: "Nope, people will not get COVID. They will just get heat exhaustion and dehydration."

KENS 5 looked at the average temperatures for the original Fiesta schedule in April compared to the new dates in June. From the temps, it is about ten degrees hotter than the June schedule.