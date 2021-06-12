The Fiesta spirit is in full “Bloom” with the City of San Antonio’s Official 2021 Fiesta Medal

Each year, the City of San Antonio features a piece of public art in the City’s collection as its “official” City of San Antonio Fiesta medal.

SAN ANTONIO — The new Official City of San Antonio Fiesta Medal has been released, the City of San Antonio announced Thursday.

The Department of Arts & Culture has released the medal, which commemorates the latest public art installation of the Bloom sculpture series by San Antonio Artist Leticia Huerta.

Each year, the City of San Antonio features a piece of public art in the City’s collection as its “official” City of San Antonio Fiesta medal.

Two versions of the medal were created to model each of the native flowers represented in the Bloom installation at the River Walk Public Art Garden located near the intersection of Market and Alamo Streets in downtown San Antonio, yellow Columbine and a purple and yellow Lantana.

The medals will be available to San Antonians during for free during ten Fiesta Medal Giveaway events, the city said.

“As a city, we are returning to normal and truly flourishing, which makes the Bloom sculptures a perfect fit to be featured as the City of San Antonio’s Official Fiesta Medal,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Enjoying public art is a way for people to connect and showcase San Antonio’s vibrant and diverse multicultural landscape, a concept very much in line with the spirit of Fiesta.”

The Department of Arts & Culture will host Fiesta Medals Giveaways at public art locations throughout the city, one in every Council District so residents may visit an enjoy public art in all parts of the city.

These limited-edition medals will be available on a first come, first serve basis on this schedule:

Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Sebastian Sculptures at Mission Marquee Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m., Council District 3

Friday, June 11, 2021 – River Walk Public Art Garden on Market Street starting at 6 p.m., Council District 1

Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Open Hand, Open Mind, Open Heart at Pittman-Sullivan Park stating at 11 a.m., Council District 2

Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Najo Jām at Comanche Lookout Park starting at 8:30 a.m., Council District 10

Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Soccer Ball at Culebra Park starting at 9 a.m., Council District 6

Monday, June 14, 2021 – Sotol Duet at Panther Springs Park starting at 3 p.m., Council District 8

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Midden Mound Wickiups at Pearsall Park, starting at 5 p.m., Council District 4

Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Innature at the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park starting at 2:30 p.m., Council District 9

Friday, June 18, 2021 – Spineway at Woodlawn Lake Park starting at noon, Council District 7

Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Aguas Onduladas at Elmendorf Lake Park starting at 9 a.m., Council District 5

Following these Fiesta Medal Giveaway events, the medals will be available through the Department of Arts & Culture’s Donate to the Arts program.