SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is just over one month away (!!!), and more Fiesta medals are unveiled daily as the city preps for its biggest party of the year.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment has unveiled their medals for the 2019 season, premiering five new Fiesta medals for the 10-day event. The five medals include designs celebrating the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Rampage, San Antonio FC, and the Spurs Coyote.

The medals will cost $10 each, or as a Silver & Black Family 5Pack for $45. Sales benefit Silver & Black Give Back youth programs.

A special launch party is planned for Tuesday, March 19 at 5 p.m. at the H-E-B located at I-10 and Wurzbach. Spurs Sports & Entertainment says that SAFC players, the Spurs Coyote, H-E-Buddy, and the Spurs Hype Squad will be on-hand, as well as barbecue and ice cream from H-E-B.