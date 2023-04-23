Some Fiesta events cancelled or postponed due to rain

A few Fiesta events have had to change their schedule due to the storms.

SAN ANTONIO — The following Fiesta events have been canceled for Sunday. We will update this list as needed.

Fiesta San Antonio thanks you for your understanding.

Fiesta Women & Co-ED 45th Annual Soccer Tournament

Network for Young Artists | DECO Fiesta®

Asociacion de Charros San Antonio | A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada

Other events are still going on as planned, so bring an umbrella. You might need it.

The following Fiesta events have been canceled for today. We will update this list as needed. Thank you for your... Posted by Fiesta San Antonio on Sunday, April 23, 2023

