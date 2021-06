SAN ANTONIO — Under a warm San Antonio sunset, Fiestagoers on Thursday evening witnessed the crowning of the 72nd Rey Feo, Thomas Aguillon, outside San Fernando Cathedral.

Aguillon is the longest-reigning king, having held the title of Rey Feo for two years after the pandemic put a damper on his reign in 2020. The Reo Feo Scholarship Foundation has raised more than $270,000 to give back to San Antonio students.