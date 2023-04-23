'We need sunshine' | Rain forces some Fiesta events to cancel or postpone during its first weekend

Three events were called off on Sunday after severe storms poured down overnight. Here's how Fiesta leaders help the community organizations affected.

SAN ANTONIO — Storms overnight with lots of thunder, lightning and rain washed out Fiesta events in parts of San Antonio on Sunday.

On the city's northeast side, a round of severe weather canceled a longtime soccer tournament at S.T.A.R Soccer Complex. Early Sunday, the organizers of the 45th Annual Fiesta Tournament called off their event but still awarded teams who were participating in the competition. The 2-day tournament is hosted by the Women's Soccer Association of San Antonio.

A coin toss streamed on their social media determined first and second place winners of the two-day tournament.

This isn't the first time the event has been canceled. Organization president Alice Garcia Kleine said the tournament is actually in its 46th year but she doesn't count the year that the event was completely rained out on both days a few years ago.

Kleine said the organization doesn't plan to reschedule the tournament since teams, who travel in from across the state, had to return home. The tournament will return for its 46th (or... 47th?) year in 2024.

The organizers of A Day in Old Mexico also had to make a tough decision on Sunday. The event by the San Antonio Charro Association woke up to muddy grounds forcing the Mexican rodeo on the south side to be postponed.

"It's just too dangerous so the president called it off," said one of the organizers.

The association rescheduled their event to next Sunday, April 30.

Ultimately, it's up to an organization to decide if their event will be postponed or canceled. The executive director of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission Steve Rosenauer said after Fiesta, the commission will meet with impacted organizations to see how they can be supported. Assistance can also be provided on a case by case basis.

"We have some policies established for various allocations that we use to support the organizations," said Rosenauer.

Kleine said her organization, which raises funds for their players to compete in tournaments such as the state cup, will be okay. Her eyes are already set on next year's Fiesta Tournament and hopes for better weather.

"We need sunshine," she laughed.