'Plan While You Can' Campaign kicks off ahead of Fiesta 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in partnership with the Fiesta San Antonio Commission are hosting the kick-off the annual 2022 "Plan While You Can Campaign" Tuesday.

The campaign is also involving the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff's Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, VIA Metropolitan Transit and Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD).

The 11-day festival runs from March 31 to April 10, with dozens of events across the city. The economic impact of Fiesta is more than $340 million. Funds raised by official Fiesta events benefit nonprofit organizations and provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.