Our Lady of the Lake University hosts annual Confetti 5K Run & Walk

The Fiesta event raises money for student scholarships, and more than 800 people participated. Everyone got a shirt and a finisher medal, and awards were given to the top three in each age group.

Organizers are still working to tally the final amount raised for the scholarships, but registration fees were between $20 and $45 for each participant. The school said Nicholas Lopez was the overall winner.

