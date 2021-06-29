'It was not a normal year with the pandemic': Organizers reflect on Fiesta 2021

Preparations for the 2022 festivities are already underway in earnest.

SAN ANTONIO — All good things must come to an end, even if those things looked a bit different.

“It was not a normal year with the pandemic,” NIOSA Chairwomen Terry Schoenert said.

Even though it’s time to say adios to Fiesta 2021, we can’t forget about all of the work that went into making it such a successful celebration and the people who help make it possible.

“Just having Fiesta was a success. We were able to have a lot of events this year. People were able to get out and celebrate and really enjoy each other's company,” said Steve Rosenhauer, executive director of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

Rosenhauer told KENS 5 it’s too early to start totaling how much money the party with a purpose raised for charities in 2021, but he says one thing is for sure; Without the people who showed up to support it, none of it would’ve been possible.

“We can’t thank them enough for all of their support. It’s really because of them is what makes Fiesta successful,” Rosenhauer said.

“We didn’t quite reach the goal that we would have normally if we were having it in a normal year, but I think we did OK, and we will be able to give money to the conservation society,” Schoenert added.

Schoenert says this year’s festival didn’t come without a few headaches, but now that it’s over they are already working ahead to make next year – when the celebration will be back to its normal spring slot on the calendar – better than ever.