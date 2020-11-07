Organizations that depend on Fiesta react to cancellation

"For some they are just like, 'oh that stinks, like the party is cancelled,' Katrina Campbell said. "But, it has a ripple effect on over a 100 organizations."

SAN ANTONIO — As coronavirus cases surge, San Antonio's most iconic celebration is officially canceled this year. Fiesta is not happening at all in 2020 after it had been postponed until the fall.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said we have to be realistic and understand we aren't out of the woods fighting this virus, not even in the fall.

"I think we have to take a sober look at the potential danger it would pose," he said.

Brighton Center's Chief Development Katrina Campbell is part of the non-profit that helps kids with disabilities in San Antonio.

"For some they are just like, 'oh that stinks, like the party is cancelled,' Campbell said. "But, it has a ripple effect on over 100 organizations."

Non-profits like the Brighton Center depend on Fiesta. Its event 'TASTE of the Northside' was already canceled.

"We have never not had it. So, for us to go without it this year was pretty devastating," said Campbell.

Half of the money it raises for the year comes from Fiesta.

"Fiesta is it for us," she said. "We have little things, but we have 7,000 people who that come to 'TASTE of the Northside'. I don't know. It is hard to imagine."

Fred Rodriguez owns Grand Calavera Fiesta Medals. He just launched this year. He wants San Antonio to remember something.