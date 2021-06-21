NIOSA to switch to cashless wristband system 'BlastPass' to pay for all items

The paper coupons for food and drinks that Fiesta-goers are used to from years past will no longer be sold.

SAN ANTONIO — A Night in Old San Antonio, or NIOSA, is returning Tuesday with some changes to protect guests and prevent the spread of illness.

The classic Fiesta event runs from June 22-25 in Historic La Villita downtown. It features more than 14 different cultural areas and more than 155 food, drink and atmosphere booths.

One significant change is the use of the new "BlastPass", a cashless wristband that guests will use to pay for all items at NIOSA. The paper coupons for food and drinks that Fiesta-goers are used to from years past will no longer be sold.

NIOSA grounds will have several BlastPass stations, marked well with bright blue signs. Those stations will also allow guests to load more money on their wristbands. There will also be manned BlastPass locations for guests to get help from customer service.

The event is not requiring guests who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a mask, however, they are asking unvaccinated guests and volunteers to wear a mask. NIOSA will not require proof of vaccination.

NIOSA will also have three mobile Covid-19 vaccination sites all nights of 2021 NIOSA (June 22-25) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for the public (starting at 4 pm for volunteers): Clown Alley (Maverick Plaza); South of the Border (Villita St); Mexican Market (Assembly Bldg Patio).