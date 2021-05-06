NIOSA in a pandemic: The safety protocols for Fiesta's largest 2021 event

The event will be somewhat smaller this year, but the organization still plans to have more than 160 food and drink booths, and nine entertainment stages.

SAN ANTONIO — After being completely canceled in 2020, Fiesta 2021 is officially on the calendar in June with only a handful of events still moving forward. You will not see the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parades this year, but A Night in Old San Antonio is still happening.

NIOSA has been voted most popular Fiesta events several times and it was listed as the number one Fiesta event by the San Antonio Current in 2019. It's not unusual to see massive crowds flood into La Villita for the annual tradition.

The event will be somewhat smaller this year, but the organization still plans to have more than 160 food, drink and atmosphere booths, and nine stages of entertainment. There are 15 different culturally-themed areas representing parts of San Antonio's storied history.

With COVID-19 still transmitting through San Antonio, the organization that runs NIOSA, The Conservation Society of San Antonio, is implementing safety protocols to protect guests and keep COVID-19 from spreading.

The safetey protocols include the following:

Limited number of attendees per night

Reduction of food/drink booths

New serving protocols

Electronic cashless wristband for entrance tickets, foods, drinks and souvenirs

All volunteers and entertainers must wear masks and gloves

Guests must wear masks at the event except when eating or drinking

Guests must follow social distancing rules

Enhanced sanitizing protocols will include additional hand sanitizer and hand wash stations, at entrances and throughout venue

NIOSA runs over four nights, from June 22 - June 25. Tickets to the event are $20 each night. For more information on the event and safety rules, visit the event's website.