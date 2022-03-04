NIOSA gearing up for big crowds and a new layout at Fiesta

A Night In Old San Antonio is an iconic four-night festival that starts Tuesday. More than 85,000 revelers are expected to make it out.

SAN ANTONIO — Preparations are underway for one of Fiesta's biggest parties.

A Night In Old San Antonio, or NIOSA, iconic four-night festival starts Tuesday. More than 85,000 revelers are expected to make it out. NIOSA 2022 is back with a bigger footprint. Construction at La Villita forced organizers to brainstorm of a new layout this year.

On Monday, volunteers were finishing up the final touches ahead of the kick-off. The Willette family has been part of NIOSA for 50 years.

Ginger Kalaerner grew up with the tradition and Pearl Willette married into the tradition.

"I grew up with it,"Kalaerner said. "My children grew up with it. My grandchildren are starting to grow up with it."

The tradition keeps passing on from one generation to another. Kalaerner is in charge of Mission Trails at NIOSA. It is one of the 14 themed areas at La Villita.

"This is our way of giving and helping with the city," Kalaerner said. "I am proud of what the conservation society does."

NIOSA 2022 will look different. Due to constriction, booths will be in new spots some even spreading out to Alamo Street.

"The airflow will be better," Willette said. "So, it is a good thing."

Organizers said the move will make more space for the thousands who will be nestled in for the four night-event.

"We are working really hard to be ready,"Kalaerner said. "When those gates open at 5:30 Tuesday. We are hoping we are going to be ready."

Some things are the same from last year, including entrance e-tickets, and BlastPass, a cashless, touchless wristband.