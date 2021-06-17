Mr. Fiesta using the spirit of Fiesta to help inspire creativity

Michael Quintanilla helping adults with intellectual need express themselves by making special Fiesta inspired hats.

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot the past year, but one thing that’s never truly changed is that good old Fiesta spirit despite the break in last years party with a purpose.

Michael Quintanilla is best known for being a fashion pillar of the city. This year he’s taking his designing, mixing in a little Fiesta pride, and helping adults with intellectual need express themselves by making special Fiesta inspired hats.

“We are artist. All week long we’ve been artist,” Quintanilla said.

They’re even using common things you’d find around the house to tap into their creativity.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with Michael. The classes have been great. All the things he’s taught us have been great and this is what this program is about,” one the participants said.

Not only are they learning lessons on imagination and resourcefulness, but they’re able to do it while still capturing the essence of Fiesta at the same time