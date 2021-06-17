Missed Fiesta Fiesta? Here's the recap you need

Many people come to the event for medals. And we don’t mean just one or two; it's all about who can collect the most.

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta kicked off with Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday! It's so nice, they say it twice.

The event is huge in the Alamo City. There’s music bumpin' and a ton of vendors selling locally made arts and crafts. Everywhere we looked, we found something unique and very "San Antonio."

KENS 5 visited with local organizations and non-profits who were excited to share their bling. And we also saw some hand made hats, and people who just love Fiesta.

It all unfolds under the San Antonio skyline. It’s a little hot outside as it is taking place in June instead of April this year. But if you’re from Texas, you’re no stranger to the heat. And if you’re from San Antonio, you’re no stranger to the Fiesta fun.