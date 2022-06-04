Marines recognized during Fiesta's 'Marines at the Alamo' event

The free event allowed people to meet with marines and view some of the latest military equipment.

SAN ANTONIO — Every year, each branch of the military is honored during Fiesta. Wednesday morning drew a large crowd to the Alamo to learn more about the Marine Corps presence in San Antonio. The annual Marines at the Alamo event allowed people to meet with marines and view some of the latest military equipment.

I&I Sergeant Major Terry Weidlmann said "the Marine Corps has probably the smallest foot print here in San Antonio."

During Fiesta, military representatives throughout San Antonio participate in receptions, parades, pilgrimages and memorials.

Alamo Detachment #315, a nonprofit Marine Corps League was also at the Alamo selling Fiesta Medal. Anthony O'Neil, a member of the organization said they help raise scholarship funds for young Marines, support veterans in hospice care, among other community support efforts. The nonprofit supports both active duty marines and those who have been honorably discharged.

Their medals are $10 each and proceeds help give back to the community, said O'Neil.

You can learn more about purchasing a medal by visiting their website or Facebook page.