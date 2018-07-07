According to a lawsuit filed by the owner of Lone Star Tees, the company and Fiesta commission made a deal in June 2015 to make, sell, and market official Fiesta merchandise. The deal covered 2016 to 2018 with an option for the next two years.

The commission didn’t pick up the option and sought proposals from other companies, including Lone Star Tees, which wasn’t selected. The suit is demanding documents explaining why they weren’t chosen.

"When he sought to get background materials they used to select who they awarded the contract to, the Fiesta commission told him, ‘No, they can't do it,’ and, in fact, threated future work," said attorney Michael Bernard, who is representing Lone Star Tees.

Bernard explained that the suit is looking to uncover if the commission did its job appropriately, which is something he believes every business should want to know.

"If there was some sort of personal vendetta, or if the contract was awarded for reasons that were not in the [request for proposals], or the process was done incorrectly, then all the bidders have a right to know that,” Bernard said.

He added that his client is seeking the truth, not the job, and that they want a second chance if they can prove that things weren’t done the right way.

“We’re not, right now, trying to get the contract,” he noted. “We’re simply trying to find out how that contract was awarded, the new contract was awarded, and if it was awarded, and if it was awarded, have it set aside if it was done improperly.”

KENS 5 has asked the Fiesta commission for comment but have not heard back. The city attorney has also not responded to our request for comment. We will update the story if and when we hear from them.

© 2018 KENS