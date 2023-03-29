KENS 5 unveils 2023 medal: Fiesta forecast calls for medal mania, fabulous food and family fun!

KENS 5 has the largest and most experienced weather team in San Antonio, and now the new KENS 5+ streaming app provides a new way to enjoy San Antonio programming.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's biggest "party with a purpose" is back, and this year's Fiesta is sure to be better than ever!

Once again in 2023, KENS 5 is giving away FREE Fiesta medals to lucky San Antonians!

The 2023 KENS 5 Fiesta medal highlights the "Fiesta Forecast" from San Antonio's largest and most experienced weather team! There's a 100% chance of medal mania, fabulous food, family fun and "Viva Fiesta!" for all!

The medal also showcases the KENS 5+ streaming app, which is available for Roku and Fire TV. You can watch daily newscasts, Great Day SA and a whole schedule of 24/7 programming, including Daily Blast Live, your daily entertainment fix; Verify This!, separating viral fact and fiction; and Locked On Sports, a deep dive into your favorite teams.

The big question we're always asked is: "HOW can I get the KENS 5 Fiesta medal?"

Watch for these opportunities in the coming weeks:

In early April, watch KENS 5 News to learn how to get a KENS 5 medal at pop-up giveaways at local businesses.

In mid-April, download the KENS 5 app for the latest updates anytime and a chance to enter and win a KENS 5 medal.

On Fiesta event days, go to KENS5.com to find out where KENS 5 team members will be appearing with medals to distribute.