KENS 5 unveils 2023 medal: Fiesta forecast calls for medal mania, fabulous food and family fun!

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's biggest "party with a purpose" is back, and this year's Fiesta is sure to be better than ever!
Once again in 2023, KENS 5 is giving away FREE Fiesta medals to lucky San Antonians!
The 2023 KENS 5 Fiesta medal highlights the "Fiesta Forecast" from San Antonio's largest and most experienced weather team! There's a 100% chance of medal mania, fabulous food, family fun and "Viva Fiesta!" for all!
The medal also showcases the KENS 5+ streaming app, which is available for Roku and Fire TV. You can watch daily newscasts, Great Day SA and a whole schedule of 24/7 programming, including Daily Blast Live, your daily entertainment fix; Verify This!, separating viral fact and fiction; and Locked On Sports, a deep dive into your favorite teams.
The big question we're always asked is: "HOW can I get the KENS 5 Fiesta medal?"
Watch for these opportunities in the coming weeks:
- In early April, watch KENS 5 News to learn how to get a KENS 5 medal at pop-up giveaways at local businesses.
- In mid-April, download the KENS 5 app for the latest updates anytime and a chance to enter and win a KENS 5 medal.
- On Fiesta event days, go to KENS5.com to find out where KENS 5 team members will be appearing with medals to distribute.
We can't wait to get the party started, San Antonio! Viva Fiesta!