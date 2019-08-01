SAN ANTONIO — The start of the new year always means another Fiesta is getting close!
San Antonio is just 100 days away from the city's biggest party, as of Tuesday.
Fiesta 2019 officially kicks off Thursday, April 18 and concludes on April 28, but several events will start in the days prior to that date.
Here are some dates you'll want to know to maximize your Fiesta fun:
- April 12: Fiesta Oyster Bake, Taste of New Orleans start; Rey Feo is crowned; Alamo Heights Night
- April 13: OLLU 5k Confetti Run and Walk; Earth Day San Antonio
- April 14: Fiesta Olé
- April 18: Fiesta Fiesta, Taste of the Republic, Fiesta Carnival starts
- April 19: JBSA-Lackland Fiesta Military Parade, Fiesta Flower Show
- April 20: Mission Reach Flotilla Festival, Fiesta Festival, Fiesta de los Niños Fiesta Arts Fair starts
- April 21: A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada
- April 22: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Pilgrimage to the Alamo
- April 23: Army Day at the Alamo, Mariachi Festival, Fiesta Cornyation begins, NIOSA begins
- April 24: Coronation, Fiesta Hat Contest, Taste of the Northside
- April 25: Battle of Flowers band festival, Navy Day at the Alamo, Fiesta San Fernando
- April 26: Battle of Flowers Parade, Fiesta Pops, SAAACAM Fiesta Family Blues Festival
- April 27: Fiesta Flambeau Parade, King William Fair, Fiesta Pooch Parade
- April 28: Fiesta Nueva, Festival de Cascarones, Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off