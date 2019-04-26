Organizers of the Battle of Flowers Parade couldn't have asked for better weather for this year's edition of Fiesta's oldest tradition.

Hundreds of thousands lined the downtown parade route on a beautiful Friday morning in San Antonio. They were treated to dozens of bands, ROTC groups, floats and displays.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, all of whom are volunteers.

Here are some of the sights and sounds of Fiesta's 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade...

"Show us your shoes!" and more fun moments from Battle of Flowers 2019