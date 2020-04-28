SAN ANTONIO — We know a lot of San Antonians are bummed that Fiesta isn't happening in April. But just because you can't enjoy a Night in Old San Antonio doesn't mean you can't make your own NIOSA Preparada at home.

The organization's Facebook page exploded with likes, comments and shares after they posted the recipe for the fan-favorite drink.

So of course, with information this powerful, we had to use it to our advantage and make one ourselves, mocktail style.

If you're looking to add the ingredients to your grocery list immediately, here's what you need:

One 11.2 oz bottle of Smirnoff Malt Beverage in your flavor of choice (or mineral water, lemon-lime soda, etc.)

3.5 oz fresh diced fruit

1 tablespoon of chamoy

1 teaspoon of chili lime powder

Ice

Fill a 16 oz. glass 1/4 full of ice. Add fruit mix, chamoy, chili lime powder and Smirnoff. Squeeze a splash of fresh lime juice and enjoy.