Here's how the Spurs are getting you ready for Fiesta with apparel, accessories 🎉

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. are trying to get San Antonians into the Fiesta spirit.

They're releasing a "limited line of premium leather goods and apparel" inspired by the Fiesta-themed City Edition uniforms.

The collection will be released on Fan Appreciation Night in the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center on Sunday. And on Monday, you can purchase or reserve items for pickup online here.

Here's a few things you can expect to be available:

Classic 4 bifold wallet

Land messenger bag

Texas fob keychain

Coasters

T-shirts

As for Fiesta in San Antonio, it's been two plus years since the iconic event happened in the Alamo City. But, the stage is being set for this summer.

Starting on June 17, nearly 50 of the 115+ Fiesta events will commence after the pandemic put everything on hold. Organizers said Fiesta will still be the great event that represents San Antonio’s culture, heritage and passion for giving back.

“We are so excited to have Fiesta 2021. The Fiesta Commission’s priority has always been the health and safety of all Fiesta guests," President of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, Baltazar (Walter) Serna said.