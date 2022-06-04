Fiesta fun: Check out PACFest in south San Antonio

Admission costs $10 per person. But, if you show your Alamo Colleges District ID, you get in for free.

SAN ANTONIO — For those who love getting their Fiesta on, PACFest is taking place on Thursday.

PAC, standing for Palo Alto College, begins at noon and ends at 10 p.m. on the campus located at 1400 West Villaret Boulevard.

There is no cost to park, and it is suggested you bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

Click here for a map of the event.

Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. That historic commemoration still takes place, but for more than a century, Fiesta, a San Antonio non-profit organization, has grown into an annual celebration of the diverse heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio for its residents and visitors.

Today, Fiesta San Antonio is one of the nation’s premier festivals with an economic impact of more than $340 million, and Fiesta San Antonio supports its 100 plus official non-profit, participating member organization events as they raise funds to provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.