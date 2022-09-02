Free event kicks off the official start of fiesta March 31

Fiesta Fiesta provides a variety of food and beverage vendors, a people's parade and military salute.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab your medals and fiesta attire!

The official opening ceremony to fiesta begins Thursday, March 31 from 4-10 10.m. with the popular event known as Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair, according to Fiesta San Antonio's website.

Musical guests include country music singer, Roger Creager, Volcán, United States Air Force Band of the West "Velocity" and DJ Donnie Dee, according to Fiesta San Antonio's Facebook page.

The line-up has DJ Donnie Dee as the first musical performer, followed by Volcán, USAF Band of the West and finally Roger Creager scheduled as the last performer before fireworks at 9:50 p.m.

Fiesta Fiesta also provides a variety of food and beverage vendors, a people's parade and military salute.

The event is free and open to the public.