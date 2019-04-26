Nearly 5,000 marching band students, twirlers and performers from 36 area high schools competed in the 81st Battle of Flowers Band Festival on Thursday night at Alamo Stadium.

PHOTOS: 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019. Nearly 5,000 high school band performers took part in the 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium on Thursday night, April 25, 2019.

Students performed songs illustrating this year's themes: “For the Love of Texas Minds,” a salute to Texas education; “For the Love of Texas Expanse," a salute to the immensity of Texas; and a grand finale of fireworks exploding with songs depicting, “For the Love of Texas Artists,” saluting Texas’ musicians.

Bands were divided into sizes and competed for awards. Here are the winning bands: