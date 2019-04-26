Nearly 5,000 marching band students, twirlers and performers from 36 area high schools competed in the 81st Battle of Flowers Band Festival on Thursday night at Alamo Stadium.
PHOTOS: 2019 Battle of Flowers Band Festival
Students performed songs illustrating this year's themes: “For the Love of Texas Minds,” a salute to Texas education; “For the Love of Texas Expanse," a salute to the immensity of Texas; and a grand finale of fireworks exploding with songs depicting, “For the Love of Texas Artists,” saluting Texas’ musicians.
Bands were divided into sizes and competed for awards. Here are the winning bands:
- Spirit Award: Reagan High School
- People's Choice Award: Stevens High School
- Class 4A - First Place: Navarro High School
- Class 4A - Second Place: Marion High School
- Class 5A - First Place: McCollum High School
- Class 5A - Second Place: Jefferson High School
- Class 6A - First Place: Johnson High School
- Class 6A - Second Place: Reagan High School