SAN ANTONIO — What could be more Texan than the Dallas Cowboys putting out their very own Fiesta medal?

Fans of "America's Team" and Fiesta lovers will be able to get their hands on the new medal, officially licensed by the NFL, very soon.

The release of the medal, which is the first official Dallas Cowboys medal, comes a little more than three weeks from the start of Fiesta.

Fiesta San Antonio shared a closer look of the medal on their Facebook page.

Fiesta San Antonio FIRST TIME EVER!! Official Dallas Cowboys Fiesta Medal! Officially Licensed by the NFL! COMING SOON to the Official Fiesta Store located at 2611 Broadway. Limited Quantity Available. Watch our...

A thin neon yellow circle surrounded by a larger neon pink circle with neon yellow and neon green diamonds outline the team's recognizable navy blue and white single star logo.

The medal is topped with a neon sombrero that reads '2019' and is attached to a navy blue ribbon.

The post of the medal states that there is a "limited quantity available."

Fiesta medal collectors can purchase the medal from the Official Fiesta Store at 2611 Broadway upon release.