FREE: Fiesta's '10th Street River Festival' at historic VFW Post 76 kicks off

he family-friendly event is held each year along the San Antonio River Walk at VFW Post 76, which is the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas.

"Veterans, Military and all are welcome" – that's the gist of Fiesta's 10th Street River Festival. It's held each year at VFW Post 76, which is the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas.

The three-day event is free and family-friendly, too.

The historic Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. post is nestled along the San Antonio River near East Jones Avenue, south of I-35 in downtown. It's a five-minute walk from the San Antonio Museum of Art. VFW Post 76 is the only post in Texas to have a Texas Historical Marker located on its property.

The 10th Street River Festival features live music, dancing, food and cold beverages along San Antonio's historical River Walk from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9. It begins each day at noon and continues until 2 a.m.

"The 19th-century mansion is located on 10th Street and B Avenue, and is a place for great fun, food, cold drinks and entertainment that exemplifies the cultural diversity of San Antonio. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, Oldies, Blues and Country Western," a description on the Fiesta website reads.

Admission is free. Purses and bags will be checked.

VFW Post 76 focuses on ensuring veterans, their families and survivors receive assistance with claim service, food, housing and medical care.

"The public is welcome to our post. We are bike and pet-friendly, however, during our Fiesta event, only service dogs will be allowed on post grounds."

To get more information, call (210) 223-4581, send an email to post76@sbcglobal.net or visit VFW Post 76's website.