Fiesta may still be 175 days away but on Wednesday, the Fiesta commission unveiled the official poster for next year’s big event.

The poster is a collaboration between two San Antonio artists, known for their colorful, larger-than-life murals and their San Antonio Spurs selfie photo walls.

The poster goes on sale on Thursday.

It will be featured on t-shirts, hats, and, of course, a limited-edition Fiesta medal.

Proceeds from the sale of items that feature the poster’s image will go to Fiesta’s nonprofit causes.

So what do you think of this year's poster, San Antonio?

