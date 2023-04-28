Fiesta Pooch Parade: The only parade for our 4-legged friends

The 2023 Fiesta® Pooch Parade will be held on Saturday April 29 in Alamo Heights.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready for the only Fiesta parade that is all about man's best friend!

The Fiesta Pooch Parade is Saturday, April 29 in Alamo Heights.

The 24th annual POOCH PARADE is hosted by Therapy Animals of San Antonio, and is the biggest dog-friendly Fiesta parade in San Antonio.

The parade route begins at Alamo Heights Swimming Pool located at 250 Viesca Street.

This event is both family friendly and 4-legged friend friendly and is so much more than a fun, festive 4K walk.

There will be about 800 dogs parading through the beautiful tree-lined streets of Alamo Heights, with folks cheering them on and there will even be treat and water stops for the doggos!

Have a dog that can't walk that far? There is also a short-cut route for pups who need to speed through easily.

North Park Subaru will lead the Pooch Parade float with pooch dignitary King Anbarkio along for the ride.

Get there early so you have time to enjoy the Canine Costume Contest, take photos in their "Selfie Booth", watch retriever agility demonstrations, try the interactive training course, and visit the many vendors offering various animal-related goodies.

2023 Costume Contest Categories

Best in Show

Top Dog

Most Creative

Most Patriotic

Best Fiesta Flair

Best Matched Human and Animal





Here's the schedule:

7:45 am - Registration & Activities

8:15 am - Costume Contest (FREE with parade registration)

9:15 am - Parade Begins

Where else can you and your pup have this much fun and support the healing that animals provide our community at the same time?

Viva Fiesta!

