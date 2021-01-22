Fiesta Oyster Bake canceled, will return in 2022

This will mark the second time that Fiesta Oyster Bake has been canceled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the early months of 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — *Editor's Note: The video attached at the top of this article if from Oyster Bake 2019.

Organizers for Fiesta Oyster Bake have confirmed that the event will not happen in 2021.

The announcement was made on the St. Mary's University website.

“I am sad to announce that we are canceling Fiesta Oyster Bake 2021 due to the substantial numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region,” said Joe L. Vela Jr. (B.A.M. ’06), president of the association. “We cannot risk impacting the health of our campus residents, alumni and the community by scheduling the event this spring. We will return next year stronger and more focused on continuing a better and safer celebration.”

