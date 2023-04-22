'A great event' | Fiesta Oyster Bake kicks off with a bang

It began on April 21, but the fun continues on April 22.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 Fiesta Oyster Bake kicked off with a bang on Friday at St. Mary's University.

The event has been taking place for more than 100 years. It started as a St. Mary’s University alumni gathering with a handful of people in 1916 on the banks of the San Antonio river downtown. Now it's grown to a premier Fiesta event with over 70,000 attendees and thousands of volunteers.

Growing up attending the event, everyone has a story of when they bit into their first Oyster Bake turkey leg, or tried the oysters, of course.

"It's fun and it's oriented in a way that fits the mold of San Antonio. Everybody's welcome and it's a great event to be a part of," said volunteer Beto Muñoz.

People also come out to enjoy the rides, watch the live bands and overall, spend time with friends making memories.

