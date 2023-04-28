Fiesta Flambeau to light up San Antonio streets Saturday night

It kicks off at 7 p.m. near San Antonio College.

SAN ANTONIO — Weather conditions are expected to be crisp, relatively dry and pleasant Saturday evening for Fiesta 2023's parade finale: Fiesta Flambeau, the largest illuminated parade in the country.

Created in 1948 by Reynolds Andricks and inspired by the night parades of Mardi Gras, Fiesta Flambeau brings twinkling floats, a festive spirit and tens of thousands of observers to downtown San Antonio streets each year. You have the option of buying a reserved bleacher seat ahead of time (a limited number of tickets are still available) or bringing lawn chairs and staking out your own spot along the lengthy route.

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. just west of San Antonio College, at Locust and Main, before traveling south on Main. It eventually turns onto Richmond Avenue, passing by Madison Square Park, before traveling along North St. Mary's and Brooklyn, later bringing the party right through the heart of the city in Alamo Plaza. It then travels several blocks along Commerce Street before reaching the finish line at Santa Rosa and Martin.

In the event's early years, four-man brigades marched between the other units, carrying torches on five-foot poles. Today Boy Scouts carry safety flares. All the floats in the Flambeau Parade are illuminated, and among this year's participating groups are bangs from major Texas universities, military cohorts, local dignitaries, dance groups and community groups.

The grand marshal of this year's parade is actor Danilo Carrera. Tejano star Shelly Lares will serve as the honorary grand marshal.

