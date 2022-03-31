Fiesta Fiesta gets the 11-day party started!

The event includes a full lineup of popular musical acts and ends with a fireworks show at 9:50 p.m

SAN ANTONIO — Get a head start on Fiesta and enjoy all your classic favorites at the official opening ceremony Thursday. Fiesta Fiesta kicks off the party with a purpose in style.

Fiesta Fiesta is at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hemisfair Park downtown. The event includes a full lineup of popular musical acts and ends with a fireworks show at 9:50 p.m.

Fiesta Fiesta also provides a variety of food and beverage vendors, a people's parade and military salute.

The event is free and open to the public.

Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. That historic commemoration still takes place, but for more than a century, Fiesta, a San Antonio non-profit organization, has grown into an annual celebration of the diverse heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio for its residents and visitors.

Today, Fiesta San Antonio is one of the nation’s premier festivals with an economic impact of more than $340 million, and Fiesta San Antonio supports its 100 plus official non-profit, participating member organization events as they raise funds to provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.