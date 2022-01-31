NIOSA 2022 Fiesta medal unveiled

A news conference was held on Monday morning to unveil this year's NIOSA Fiesta medal and give an update on the event.

SAN ANTONIO — The heart of San Antonio will soon be alive with Fiesta spirit. Fiesta favorite 'A Night in Old San Antonio' NIOSA is coming back for the 2022 event.

See the new Fiesta medal below:

The medal bears the words "Viva la Vida", to encourage people to celebrate life in the face of difficult events such as the pandemic.

There are several different cultural areas with food booths, crafts and live music. NIOSA is a 'celebration for preservation' and is put on by the Conservation Society of San Antonio. This is the 77th year of the event.

"For us, our Fiesta medal is an incredibly special and important part of the Conservation Society and NIOSA," said Conservation Society President Kathy Rhodes. "But the importance of the medal goes much further than the Fiesta celebration. When you buy them, you are investing in historic preservation making a difference in our city, which we try to do every day."