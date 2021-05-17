Fiesta events will operate at 100% capacity as more people get vaccinated

Dr. Colleen Bridger with Metro Health said you don't need to wear a mask if you're vaccinated, but it's still recommended in large crowds.

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta is just one month away, and according to the Fiesta Commission and Metro Health, Fiesta events will operate at 100 percent capacity. Dr. Colleen Bridger with Metro Health is confident in the COVID landscape for San Antonio.

"Today, we have officially set occupancy for Fiesta at 100 percent," she said. "Those metrics took into account how many people are fully vaccinated, what the case rate was for COVID infections and what the 7-day rolling average was for COVID infections."

As of Monday, the mayor said 45 percent of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The positivity rate is a little more than 2 percent, which means the transmission of the virus is not widespread.

"The thing that gives me the most comfort is that these events are outdoors," Dr. Bridger said. "As long as people are smart about it, we can have Fiesta. We can be safe."

Nearly half of the Fiesta events are a go this year, that includes a 'Night in old San Antonio,' which is known to pack thousands. What about masks? The Fiesta Commission is following CDC guidelines.

If you haven't been fully vaccinated, officials encourage you to wear a mask. If you have been fully vaccinated, you don't need to wear one. However, there is a big 'but'.

"If you are at one of those Fiesta events where you are shoulder-to-shoulder with a bunch of people, I would recommend you wear a mask that is based on CDC guidance," she said. "Regardless of your vaccination status."