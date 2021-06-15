Beating the extreme Fiesta heat

San Antonio's biggest party is just around the corner, but the end of this week's hot weather is nowhere in sight.

SAN ANTONIO — We are just two days away from the start of Fiesta, but nowhere near the end of this week's scorching-hot, summer-like conditions.

During a typical Fiesta year, the festivities are held in April, when the average high is 83. But from mid-to-late June, the average high is in the lower-to-mid-90s.

This year it's even hotter, and bumping up temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees makes a huge difference. Humidity levels are also staying high, making it seem hotter than it is.

"It will be a little bit warmer than usual, but there has been times in April, too, that it's been just as warm," said Steve Rosenauer, executive director of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

Even though it has been this hot in the past, during Fiesta the Fiesta Commission isn't taking this heat lightly.

"We are working directly with the fire department as well. We're also going to have to first eight locations during Fiesta Fiesta where with plenty of water available too," Rosenauer said.

"If you're out and about and you're not at an event that has a first aid station, call 911," added SAFD Spokesperson Joe Arringont. "We will have medics out on bikes all throughout the different events downtown. They will get you there."

Some of the best ways to beat the Fiesta heat:

Drink more water and avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.

Brings a portable fan, use sunscreen and stay in the shade. Also, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Know the signs of heat illness.

"We can miss seeing some of those signs and symptoms in ourselves because we might already be flushed, they might be sweating," said Jennifer Northway, director of adult and pediatric injury prevention within University Health. "We might get to the point where we feel dry mouth and we're really thirsty, or we might get to the point where we stop being thirsty or stop sweating."

Those are the first signs off heat illness. But once confusion sets in, that's when it becomes serious.

"When you're outside, that is a very, very dangerous sign that potentially your core temperature has gotten to be too high and you could be suffering from heat related illness," Northway said.

"Take care of yourselves," Arrington added. "Make the decisions and think about think about hydrating. Keeping that water in you and keep cool.”