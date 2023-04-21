Fiesta De Los Reyes is ten days of free Fiesta fun at Historic Market Square

Enjoy Mexican cuisine, chicken on-a-stick, hamburgers, fresh fruit drinks, funnel cakes and new delicious Fiesta treats.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the largest free admission Fiesta events kicks off Friday downtown.

Fiesta de los Reyes at Historic Market Square runs for 10 days from April 21 to April 30. It features all your Fiesta food favorites, plus three stages of live music each day.

Enjoy Mexican cuisine, chicken on-a-stick, hamburgers, fresh fruit drinks, funnel cakes and new delicious Fiesta treats. There will be more than 30 delicious food booths.

The event will include two theme days, Military Monday on April 24, and College Day, on April 25. On Military Monday, active Duty and veterans present your military ID at any Fiesta de los Reyes beverage booth to receive a special wristband for food and vendor discounts and $1 off sodas for the entire day!

College night is the only night Market Square will switch it up from the popular Tejano scene and become the gathering place to hear your favorite 80s, 90s and current hits on all stages. The popular band, Spazmatics, will play that night as well.

Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. That historic commemoration still takes place, but for more than a century, Fiesta, a San Antonio non-profit organization, has grown into an annual celebration of the diverse heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio for its residents and visitors.