Festival de Animales kicks off at the San Antonio Zoo | Here's what you can expect

You can expect music, some fiesta (adult) drinks, activities for the kiddos and even some fiesta medals.

SAN ANTONIO — When most people think of Fiesta, they think of downtown San Antonio. But at the San Antonio Zoo, well, they know how to throw a party too.

'Festival De Animales is such an important event because Fiesta is the party in San Antonio. We really want to pay homage to the culture, the music, the fun," said Vice President of Marketing Hope Roth. "And if you did the downtown Fiesta, you should come by the Zoo because this is everything; you get to see the animals, you get to eat, you get everything that is Fiesta."

KENS 5 got to see all the decorations, and even saw some birds get their breakfast. We even ran into Cryptozoologist Ken Gerhard who told us about a legendary creature that you might have heard of -- the Chupacabra.

Cryptozoologists travel the world searching for evidence of mysterious creatures.

"I’m here at Fiesta to celebrate these strange legends about weird creatures and monsters and stuff that we find so prevalent in the Latino culture. And that’s what Fiesta is all about -- celebrating culture and tradition," said Gerhard.

So, if you want to embrace this tradition, the festival takes place until Sunday evening, June 27.

You can expect music, some fiesta (adult) drinks, activities for the kiddos and even some fiesta medals.

"I feel like it's been years since we've all been able to get together, and Festival De Animales is such a wonderful opportunity for everyone. You can bring the entire family. We truly have something for everyone," said Roth.

For all the details about the event, click here.