Fiesta is back on! Check out which events made the cut for 2021

SAN ANTONIO — It's two plus years since Fiesta happened in San Antonio, but the stage is being set for this summer. On Tuesday, the official schedule was released online.

Starting on June 17, nearly 50 of the 115+ Fiesta events will commence after the pandemic put everything on hold. Organizers said Fiesta will still be the great event that represents San Antonio’s culture, heritage and passion for giving back.

“We are so excited to have Fiesta 2021. The Fiesta Commission’s priority has always been the health and safety of all Fiesta guests," President of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, Baltazar (Walter) Serna said. "Working with health expert, Dr. Marty Makary, and based on the current and projected scientific data, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, the City of San Antonio and Metro Health have determined that Fiesta 2021 can occur safely.”

The Official Fiesta® 2021 Event Schedule is Now Live!

Fiesta San Antonio returns on June 17 to safely celebrate and support its Participating Member Organizations

Nearly 50 of the 115+ events are moving forward for Fiesta 2021.



Nearly 50 of the 115+ events are moving forward for Fiesta 2021.

View the full schedule

Each Fiesta event will have its own COVID-19 safety protocols, but the Fiesta Commission has encouraged all of its organizations to follow CDC, Metro Health, City of San Antonio and Bexar County guidelines.

Most Fiesta events will require face mask wearing and social distancing.

The Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades will be converted into a Fiesta Porch Parade – giving San Antonio a glimpse of what Fiesta will look like this year when it officially arrives in June.

The Oyster Bake is one event already canceled, but a Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is on the calendar for June 22.

Steve Rosenauer, Executive Director of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission said the event's organizers are ready to celebrate once again.

“We are excited to welcome San Antonians and our national and international guests for a celebration that is enthusiastically anticipated year-round.”