Mayor Nirenberg teases announcement on Fiesta 2020 'within the week'

As other major Texas events fall off the calendar, Fiesta is still set for its delayed November date.

SAN ANTONIO — As major annual events around the Lone Star State drop off the calendar permanently for 2020 – including the State Fair, Mala Luna Music Festival and Frederickburg's Oktoberfest – San Antonio continues to hold out hope that the Alamo City's most beloved party, Fiesta, is able to go on in some form this fall.

The event, usually scheduled for spring, was postponed by the city and organizers to November at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. But as the health crisis continues a worsening trend that started in early June for the metro and state at large, it's worth wondering if Fiesta will be the next major in-person event to be canceled outright.

When asked about the possibility at a Wednesday evening briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg suggested that an update on that front will be coming "within the week."

“Obviously it’s a very serious situation," he said. "We’re cognizant of where we are with this disease and are not taking that lightly.”