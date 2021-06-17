Fiesta 2021: Local nonprofits celebrate the return of the biggest party of the year

The city's biggest celebration officially kicks off Thursday afternoon. There will be a few changes but will still feature that signature Fiesta food and fun.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has waited more than a year for it and Fiesta is finally back!

There are more than 50 events returning this year, though the party will not feature two of the most popular events, the Fiesta Flambeau parade and the Battle of Flowers parade.

It is a big deal for local noprofits, many of which get much of their funding from Fiesta events. After more than a year off, they are looking forward to getting back to the "party with a purpose".

"We're gonna have music, we're gonna have people's parades, the golden knights doing their parachute demonstration...it's gonna be awesome downtown," Steve Rosenauer, Executive Director of the Fiesta Commission said. "You're supporting 100 plus nonprofit organizations in San Antonio. By supporting them and the events, you're supporting the city of San Antonio, and that's really the point."

Based on metrics by San Antonio Metro Health, Fiesta events will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity. If you are vaccinated, they say the recommendation is that you don't have to wear a mask unless you are uncomfortable in crowds. If you are not vaccinated, they recommend wearing a mask.

"Unfortunately, we had the pandemic, but people are excited to get out, experience Fiesta, get camaraderie and social aspect back," Rosenauer said.

There are two major Fiesta events happening to kick off the first day. Fiesta Fiesta takes place in Hemisfair Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Fiesta Carnival is also kicking off in the Alamodome parking lot. That is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.